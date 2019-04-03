Home

Rose Marie Chesselow, age 82, of Big Rock, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at River Glen in St. Charles with her loving family by her side.She was born June 5, 1936 in Aurora, the daughter of Ronald and Mathilda (Heimanz) Schopp.Rose worked as a cosmetologist for many years in Aurora and she also worked at Harner's Bakery and Restaurant. She enjoyed being outdoors and gardening, she especially loved flowers. Her favorite pastime however, was spending time with her family and she will be dearly missed. Rose is survived by her children Catherine (Raphael) Chesselow-Ng of St. Charles and Roger (Lisa) of Missouri; grandchildren Alan and Steven Chesselow and Sara (Jack) Cane; great granddaughter Ostara Rose; siblings Patricia Rouse of Tennessee, Ronald of Aurora, John "Jack" of Arkansas, Earl (Kathy) of Florida, Dale (Christine) of Aurora, and Ed of Aurora; and many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Donald, Wayne, and Sharon Adams; and her devoted husband Eugene who passed away in 1988.A visitation for Rose will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm until the time of her memorial service at 5:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva with Rev. Allen Eaton officiating.Burial will be held privately at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery.In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Illinois Chapter, 525 W. Monroe Street, Chicago, Illinois 60661 would be appreciated.For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 3, 2019
