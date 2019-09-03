|
Rosemarie (Rose Neu) Greenbusch, 71, of Aurora passed away after a courageous battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor Saturday August 31, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 6, 1948 in Aurora, the daughter of Al and Ruth (Millen) Neu. Rose was married to Dave Greenbusch on May 17, 1969 at St. Therese of Jesus Church, Aurora. Rose and Dave celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May.
Rose always had a passion for spending time with children. She began her career by volunteering at Hope D. Wall School, then at St. Therese School. She worked as an aide at Our Lady of Good Counsel School, and then at Gates Elementary School until she retired in 2013.
Her favorite pastime was to cheer on her children and grandchildren at sporting events. Her pride and joy was spending time with her family. She was always ready to play a game of baseball, basketball, or football in the yard with her grandsons, Vaughn and Max. They were inseparable! She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, following in her dads footsteps, even though she was outnumbered by White Sox fans.
Rose always decorated her house and yard for the holidays; she especially loved the patriotic theme. No holiday went unnoticed; she decorated for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and Valentine's Day. The kids always knew that she would make sugar cookies to celebrate each holiday.
Rose is survived by her husband Dave Greenbusch; two sons, Tim Greenbusch, Todd (Heather) Greenbusch; two grandsons, Vaughn Greenbusch, Max Greenbusch; her brother, Tom Neu; three sisters, Kathy Thorne, Marge (Bob) Turner, Mary (Don) Martin; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Ruth Neu; her mother and father-in-law, Don and Joan Greenbusch; and a brother, Jimmy in infancy.
Rose's family would like to thank the staff of Advocate Hospice, especially her nurse Julie for the compassionate care she received.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Fr. Timothy Mulcahey will officiate with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Rose will lie in state at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 620 South Fifth Street Aurora, IL 60505 Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour at 12:00 PM.
Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506, 630-631-5500.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Rose's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 3, 2019