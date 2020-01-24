Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
1927 - 2020
Rosemary Smillie Obituary
Rosemary (Schaum) Smillie, 92, of Montgomery Illinois, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.

She was the daughter of Ethel and Henry Schaum. Her husband John Smillie and sister Elizabeth Dunn preceded her. She is survived by her six children; Timothy Smillie, Teresa (Gordon) Foster, Tamara (Larry) Weiten, Thomas (Hollie) Smillie, Toni (Jimmie) Minton and Troy (Rhonda) Smillie; grandchildren Trent, Tatum, Kim, Marc, Chad, Samantha, Charlie, John, Alex, Lora, Ryan, Justin, Talen and Rowan; eighteen great grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.

She led an active and productive life. She was an artist, instructor, entrepreneur, pilot, designer and decorator, costume making hobbyist, Sorority Sister, community activist, master bridge playing, bowler, golfer and rollerblader.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4 P.M. until the service hour at 7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Private interment will take place on Tuesday, January 28 at Rock Island Memorial Park in Rock Island, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to and/or Cancer Org. of your choice.

For further information call 630-897-9291 or visit healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 24, 2020
