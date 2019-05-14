Rowland Bateman, age 76, of Elburn, rose with Christ and claimed the promise of his Savior, Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born December 17, 1942 in Aurora, IL, to proud parents, Ralph and Neva Bateman. He is survived by his loving wife, Stevie Bateman; three sons: Kent (Lea) Bateman, Philip Bateman and Dan (Angie) Bateman; Travis and Ryan Bateman, Anna and Melanie Bateman, and Mitch, Trevor and Kei'anna Bateman; two siblings: Alverna Vaughn and David (Carol) Bateman; one brother-in-law, John Greenawalt; a sister-in-law, Mary Bateman; many nieces, nephews and cousins; He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Neva Bateman; his one son, James Rowland Bateman; one sister, Virginia Greenawalt; one brother Glenn Bateman. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Community Congregational Church in Elburn. Additional visitation will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, also at the church. Private family interment.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Rowland's name. Checks may be made to the "Rowland Bateman Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 14, 2019