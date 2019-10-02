Home

Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-7211
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Roxanna Evelyn Klatt


1964 - 2019
Roxanna Evelyn Klatt Obituary
Roxanna "Roxy" Evelyn Klatt, age 55 of Plano, IL passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 19, 1964 in Sandwich, IL the daughter of Roger and Eloise (Inman) Keltner.

Roxy was united in marriage on September 13, 1980 to Mr. Ryan Klatt they spent the past 39 years happily together. Roxy was a longtime member of the Plano Church of Christ, Plano, IL. She loved the summertime and swimming with her grandkids in her pool, golfing with her husband Ryan, visiting and taking long walks on Pensacola Beach, and shopping. Roxy was a loving wife, devoted mother, fabulous grandmother, caring daughter, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Roxy is survived by her husband Ryan Klatt of Plano, IL; her children, Kyle (Nikki) Klatt of Plano, IL, Tyler (Rebecca) Klatt of Newark, IL, and Chelsey Klatt of Chicago; 6 grandchildren Jakob, Kaylee and Macie Klatt, Dorothy, Eloise and Marian Klatt; her mother Eloise Keltner; her brother Dale (Stacey) Keltner of Naperville, IL; and her sister Lynn (Jeff) Livingston of Plano, IL; also several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Roger Dale Keltner on August 5, 2018.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Plano, IL. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Cemetery, Plano, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 552-7211.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 2, 2019
