|
|
Roxanne P. Delacruz passed away peacefully at her home on November 30, 2019. She was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 1978, daughter of Reynaldo and Maria Campa.
She began her studies to become a registered nurse at Waubonsee Community College where she earned her Associate's Degree in Nursing. She then pursed her education and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Northern Illinois University.
She started working with Dreyer Medical Clinic in 1996. She was currently a pre/post nurse. She was also hired by Mercy where she served in the Community Health Department for 11 years. She became the lead bilingual nurse for the department and was loved dearly by her team. Roxanne loved working with the community and approached her daily work as a ministry. She touched the lives of many. She adored all her co-workers and was a dedicated and compassionate nurse.
Her journey with breast cancer was blessed with the love, prayers, and support of her friends and work family. Our family is truly grateful to everyone for bringing her happiness, comfort and peace.
Roxanne is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Roger Delacruz; devoted mother to her son Ethan Delacruz; sister Margie (Jeremy) Magana; brother Nathan (Margarita Sanchez); nephews/nieces Jayden and Jordan Magana, Laylani and Jazmin Sanchez; uncles Victor J. Pineda and Sergio Pineda; her in-laws Antonio (Anita) Delacruz and many other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Guadalupe Crawford.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway in Montgomery, IL. Prayers Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the funeral home 11:00am then to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 620 Fifth Street, Aurora, IL for a Noon Mass. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Aurora, IL. For directions and guest book, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 4, 2019