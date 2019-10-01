Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-7211
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxanne Klatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxanne Evelyn Klatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxanne Evelyn Klatt Obituary
Roxanne "Roxy" Evelyn Klatt, age 55 of Plano, IL passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Plano, IL. A complete obituary will follow in tomorrow's edition. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 552-7211.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roxanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
Download Now