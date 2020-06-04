Roy Wubker, 89, passed away June 2, 2020 at his home in Park Ridge, Illinois with his wife, Ana, and three surviving children, Kathy, Wanda, and Roy Jr., by his side. Roy's deceased son, Johnny, looked over him from a bedroom portrait.



Roy was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He joined the United States Air Force and served for 10 years, including during the Korean War. He and his wife, Ana just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They lived in Aurora from 1968 – 2019. Roy retired from the Chicago Air Traffic Control Center in Aurora at the age of 50. He and his wife also owned and operated Royana Realty for over 40 years.



Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Ana, and three children, Wanda Graham (ne William ) , Kathy Mahoney(ne Robert),



Roy, as well as eight grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren- with another on the way.



Roy is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother; brother, grandson, Andrew Graham; and son, John Wubker.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home in Rhinelander, WI.





