Roy Robert Meyer, 61, of Winona, MN passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1958 in Aurora, IL to Dieter and Sigrun Meyer. After graduating from East Aurora High School in 1976, Roy enrolled in the military and was a proud Marine. Upon leaving the Marines, he got a technical degree and spent the rest of his career working with CNC machines. On February 26, 1983 he married the love of his life, Susan. Roy was an avid QVC shopper, always excited to share details of his latest purchase with his wife and sons, while Amazon Prime provided Roy with many items in only two days! He loved going fishing and ice fishing during the cold Minnesota winters. When he no longer could make it out in his boat, he would spend many Saturdays watching others fish on tv. Growing up in Illinois, Roy became a huge Chicago sports fan. He loved his Bears, Blackhawks and White Sox, and loved to hate the Cubs. Talking sports was a past time he shared with his sons. Roy loved when those Minnesota winters faded to spring because it meant he could get out his Harley and ride around town. Some of Roy's fondest memories include summer camping trips with his family, boys only fishing trips up North, and getting to spend time with his grandkids. He was so proud watching his granddaughter dance and his grandson play hockey: in fact he referred to him as "Tyson Roy, Grandpa's hockey boy". Roy is survived by his wife Susan Meyer; sons Robert (Kelly) Meyer of La Crosse, WI and Doug (Savannah) Meyer of Rochester, MN; grandkids Hailey Jane & Tyson Roy of La Crosse, WI; parents Dieter & Karen Meyer of Aurora, IL; brother Roger (Cindy) Meyer; sister Heide (Patrick) Sanchez; brother-in-laws; sister-in-laws; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his mother Sigrun Meyer, father-in-law John Hall, mother-in-law Dortha Hall and his beloved dog Griffin. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13 from 5pm-7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S Broadway, Montgomery, IL. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, February 14 beginning at 11:00am at Dieterle Memorial Home, with a luncheon to follow. Roy's family is being assisted by Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, Minnesota and Dieterle Memorial Home in Montgomery, IL. 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 10, 2020