1/1
Roy Powell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Powell Jr, age 51, better known as "JR" by many, passed away on August 6th, 2020. He was born April 5th, 1969 in Parkersburg, Virginia to Kathy (Sears) Powell and the late Roy Powell Sr. Roy is survived by his life long companion and mother of his children, Lisa Cole. He was a loving father to Amanda and Alexis Powell, stepdad to Rebecca Cole, and cat dad to Ollie and Eva. A dear brother to Tina (Don) Baker of Lockport, IL and Michael (Annie) Powell of Franklin Grove, IL. A fond uncle to Joshua and Courtney Baker, Kelly, Carly, and Kami Powell, and Scott and Sean Miles. He will also be missed dearly by many close cousins. Roy specialized in Welding and Fabrication at Indian Valley Vocational School and worked as a welder for many years. also had a passion for cars, both in the mechanics and the history of them. Roy had a talent with people and would make anyone and everyone laugh. Whether he just met them or knew them for years. He will be missed dearly by many. All services were private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved