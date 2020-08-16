Roy Powell Jr, age 51, better known as "JR" by many, passed away on August 6th, 2020. He was born April 5th, 1969 in Parkersburg, Virginia to Kathy (Sears) Powell and the late Roy Powell Sr. Roy is survived by his life long companion and mother of his children, Lisa Cole. He was a loving father to Amanda and Alexis Powell, stepdad to Rebecca Cole, and cat dad to Ollie and Eva. A dear brother to Tina (Don) Baker of Lockport, IL and Michael (Annie) Powell of Franklin Grove, IL. A fond uncle to Joshua and Courtney Baker, Kelly, Carly, and Kami Powell, and Scott and Sean Miles. He will also be missed dearly by many close cousins. Roy specialized in Welding and Fabrication at Indian Valley Vocational School and worked as a welder for many years. also had a passion for cars, both in the mechanics and the history of them. Roy had a talent with people and would make anyone and everyone laugh. Whether he just met them or knew them for years. He will be missed dearly by many. All services were private. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200