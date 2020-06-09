Ruben Garcia
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Garcia, 63, of Aurora, IL, was called to Heaven by our Glorious Father on Wednesday, June 3,2020. He was born in Edcouch, TX on March 17, 1957 to Esteban and Maria Garcia. He and his 11 siblings moved with their parents to Sunnyside, WA and stayed there for the remainder of his childhood. As an adult, he followed his older brother and sister out to Aurora, IL where he established his adult life and lived with his wife, daughters, and stepdaughters. Ruben was an extremely jovial man who never met a stranger. He was always laughing and telling jokes and stories. Texas remained a staple in his life whether it came to music, favorite football team, truck and room decor, you name it! He loved DJing at the Aurora Latin Club or private events,dancing with his wife and friends, traveling out of state for Tejano music festivals or to visit family. Whether he was playing recreationally in his younger years, watching his grandsons play, or watching college and professional athletes, football was always a big part of his life. Ruben was a family man, always making time for everyone that he could, and he was a cherished friend by many. He is proceeded in death by his parents (Esteban and Maria Garcia), brother (Juan Garcia), sister (Rebecca Leija), and most recently his other sister (Gloria Mendez). He is survived by his wife Martina Garcia, daughter Veronica( Miguel) Garcia, daughter Angela Garcia, stepdaughter Paola(Humberto) Castaneda, stepdaughter Cecilia(Noel) Castaneda, grandchildren Adrian, Nathan, Nina, Elijah, Eduardo, Leonardo, Jaylene, and Julissa, and his brothers and sisters, Enrique Garcia, Esther(Jesus) Guzman, Jose Angel(Paulita) Garcia, Roberto(Yolanda) Garcia, Guadalupe(Elia) Garcia, Lillie(Lupe) Lozano, Graciela Cerda, and Esteban(Blanca) Garcia and countless nieces and nephews.

Due to current restrictions a private family service will be held. For online condolences please visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Beacon News on Jun. 9, 2020.
