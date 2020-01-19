Home

Jaime Rubinze Escobedo, age 37, of Aurora, IL crossed over Thursday, January 16, 2020 He was born July 9, 1982 in Aurora, IL.

He graduated from East Aurora High School Class of 2000. In his short time here he touched many souls & made plenty of joyous memories. His spirit remains with us all, never to be forgotten.

He is survived by the love of his life Angelica Esparza, two children Rogelio "Remi" Marcelino Escobedo & Jaime "Booboo" Rubinze Escobedo, Jr.; his parents Rogelio & Maria I (Ponce) Escobedo; two sisters Rebecca Escobedo & Elida Escobedo.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the funeral service at 7:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Cremation will follow the service at American Crematory in Oswego, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Jaime R Escobedo Children's Educational Fund, PO Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 19, 2020
