Ruby Catherine Williams, 91, of Aurora, Illinois passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Ruby was born on Monday, January 16, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the first-born daughter of George Washington Gray and Callie Mae Fortson Gray. Her sister Louise was born two years later. Ruby attended Carter Public School and graduated from Englewood High School in Chicago.Ruby worked at Michael Reese Hospital, where she met Montague C. Williams, the handsome man from Guyana, South America. A friendship ensued, eventually blossoming into love.. They were united in Holy Matrimony on June 10, 1968, in the home of her parents. Ruby's first teaching job was at Bouchet Public School in Chicago. When Ruby and Monty moved to Aurora, Illinois, Monty purchased Ruby's dream home. Each and every year Ruby's exquisite garden of flowers and her home brought so much joy to her life.Ruby's teaching career continued in the Aurora Public Schools until her retirement. She was well respected and admired by her colleagues, especially Randy and Debbie Steinheimer.Ruby was a devout Catholic who loved God. Family was everything to her. Besides the joy of family, Ruby loved to cruise the high seas, touring the Panama Canal, the Western and Eastern Caribbean islands and the Mexican islands on the SS Norway, Royal Caribbean, Princess and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Ruby and Monty cruised for nearly a decade.Ruby is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 51 years, Montague (Monty) C. Williams; children Toby (Cynthia,) and Randi (J. Russell) and nephew Stanley; grandchildren Jamal (Cameka), Jason (Camryn), Mia, Stefanie, Marci (Tyrone) and Traci; great-grandchildren Alexa, Ethan, Kolby, Owen, Olivia, Laila and Jaxson; her brother-in-law Ray (Margaret) and sister-in-law Orlean from Toronto, Canada; her cousins, nephews, nieces and a host of friends and neighbors. The family humbly gives thanks to Rainbow Hospice and Gladstone Health Care for the excellent care of their beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Ruby Catherine Williams. As a team, they afforded Ruby dignity, peace, comfort and skilled care during her time of transition. For that, the family of Ruby Catherine Williams is deeply appreciative and forever thankful.Funeral services will be held in Chicago, IL, at Carter Temple CME Church, located on 79th and Wabash Avenue, 60619: Prepast at 9:30am; Family Hour at 10:30am; Funeral Service at 11:00am; Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, located on 87th Street & Hamlin Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL 60805; Repast (following burial) at Leak and Sons Annex located at 7851 South Cottage Grove in Chicago. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from May 3 to May 5, 2019