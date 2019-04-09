|
Ruby Peterson, 100, of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Brighton Gardens in St. Charles. She was born September 30, 1918 in North Aurora. Ruby is survived by three daughters; Barbara (Michael) Mahood, Linda (Chuck) Waid, and Marcia Peterson; four grandsons; Peter (Kristine) Stoffels, Jason (Diocelina) Stoffels, Kevin Waid, and Aaron Waid, four great-grandchildren; Sara, Ben, Eric, and Jason Stoffels; and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; Charles H. and Maude M. (nee. Taske) Hagerman, husband Herbert, son-in-law, Victor David Stoffels Jr., four brothers; Vern, Roy, Ira, and Eldon Hagerman, four sisters; Irene Sullens, Pearl Olson, Cora Becker, and Lydia Gray. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home; 209 South Batavia Ave, Batavia, IL 60510. Funeral service will follow visitation also at the funeral home. Interment will be held at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the Batavia Food Pantry and Clothes Closet. For additional information please contact us at www.mossfamilyfuneral.com or 630-879-7900.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 9, 2019