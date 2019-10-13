Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Griswold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Tharp Griswold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Tharp Griswold Obituary
Ruby Tharp Griswold, 89 of the Hinckley and Big Rock, Ill. area, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Ruby is survived by her son, Tom (Kathy) Griswold of DeKalb; her granddaughter, Kristin (Luke Goodman) Griswold of Washington, DC; sister-in-law, Elaine Carroll of Sycamore; best friend, Marvel Davis of Big Rock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 2011 S. 4th St. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Charlene Hinckley of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Hinckley officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now