|
|
Ruby Tharp Griswold, 89 of the Hinckley and Big Rock, Ill. area, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Ruby is survived by her son, Tom (Kathy) Griswold of DeKalb; her granddaughter, Kristin (Luke Goodman) Griswold of Washington, DC; sister-in-law, Elaine Carroll of Sycamore; best friend, Marvel Davis of Big Rock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 2011 S. 4th St. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Charlene Hinckley of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Hinckley officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 13, 2019