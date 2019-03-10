Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Living Hope Church
405 West State Street
North Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
River Hills Memorial Park
1650 S. River
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russel Kratochvil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russel F. Kratochvil

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russel F. Kratochvil Obituary
Russell F. Kratochvil, 94 of North Aurora died Sunday February 24, 2019 at McAuley Manor after a brief illness. He was born June 24, 1924 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Fred and Anna Kratochvil. Russ was a lifelong member of Living Hope Church, North Aurora (formerly Union Congregational Church). He served in many ways at church and was in the choir for almost 70 years. He served his community as village trustee for years, a baseball coach and a member of the Lions Club. He spent his working career at D.R. Perry in North Aurora, starting as a draftsman, working his way up to President. His family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and McAuley Manor staffs for their great care, and a thank you to his devoted Pastors and church friends, you made a big difference in his life. A thank you to Ms. Bessie Williams, his homemaker for years. Russ is survived by his daughter-in-law, Mickie Kratochvil, of Millington, TN; his grandson, Randy (Meredith) Kratochvil of Collierville, TN; his granddaughter, Jennifer (Brain Oldeen) Kratochvil of Phoenix, AZ; his four great grandchildren, Wyatt, Seamus, Marie and Eamon Kratochvil, they all brought much joy into his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elva Kratochvil and his son, Dennis Kratochvil. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, 1:00 p.m. March 17, 2019 at Living Hope Church, 405 W. State St., North Aurora, IL 60542. Interment will be private. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now