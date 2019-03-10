Russell F. Kratochvil, 94 of North Aurora died Sunday February 24, 2019 at McAuley Manor after a brief illness. He was born June 24, 1924 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Fred and Anna Kratochvil. Russ was a lifelong member of Living Hope Church, North Aurora (formerly Union Congregational Church). He served in many ways at church and was in the choir for almost 70 years. He served his community as village trustee for years, a baseball coach and a member of the Lions Club. He spent his working career at D.R. Perry in North Aurora, starting as a draftsman, working his way up to President. His family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and McAuley Manor staffs for their great care, and a thank you to his devoted Pastors and church friends, you made a big difference in his life. A thank you to Ms. Bessie Williams, his homemaker for years. Russ is survived by his daughter-in-law, Mickie Kratochvil, of Millington, TN; his grandson, Randy (Meredith) Kratochvil of Collierville, TN; his granddaughter, Jennifer (Brain Oldeen) Kratochvil of Phoenix, AZ; his four great grandchildren, Wyatt, Seamus, Marie and Eamon Kratochvil, they all brought much joy into his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elva Kratochvil and his son, Dennis Kratochvil. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, 1:00 p.m. March 17, 2019 at Living Hope Church, 405 W. State St., North Aurora, IL 60542. Interment will be private. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary