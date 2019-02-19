Russell B. Beyer of Yorkville, IL passed away February 15, 2019. He was born February 21, 1971 in Aurora, IL. Russell worked at Henry Pratt for 25 plus years and was a union shop chairman. He is survived by his children, Megan Beyer and Brett Beyer, his parents, Theodore and Joyce Beyer, sister, Dawn Beyer, brother, Joshua (Summer) Beyer Sr. , nephew ,Joshua Beyer Jr., niece, Autumn Beyer, his loyal companion, Billy Bob (His Dog) and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Nick and Betty Beyer, Harold Hoehn, aunts, Patty Beyer and Bonnie Root, uncles, William Hoehn, Russell Beyer, Nick Beyer, Jim Beyer, and Dennis (Joe Boy) Beyer. Russell was a fun, loving gentle giant of a guy, who was friends with everyone. Russell would truly give you the shirt off of his back. He was an extremely proud and dedicated union guy. A great Dad, Son, Brother, and Uncle. Russell will be forever missed by his family and so many more! Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral service will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Dieterle Memorial Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, IL. For information and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary