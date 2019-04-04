Russell E Diefenbach, 93, passed away peacefully on 3/31/2019 he was surrounded by his family. Russell was born May 20th, 1925 in Granite City, IL. He was a Veteran of WWII serving as a United States Marine, First Marine Division 81 Mortar, in the South Pacific. Russell was a recipient of 2 purple hearts He met his wife Peggy Lee Schwendeman and they married shortly after he returned from the war. Russell went to the school of Mines in Rolla, MS earning his degree as a petroleum engineer. He began his career working for Texaco in New Iberia Louisiana as a Technical Engineer inspecting Oil Rigs out in the Gulf of Mexico. In 1968 Russell and Peggy moved to Aurora, IL and began his career with the United States Environmental Protection Agency of Chicago focused on the Great Lakes and the intercoastal waterways of the suburbs and surrounding territories. Russell retired from the EPA in 1990. He was also a member of the Kane County Board of Health.Russell went on to write a book entitled "Autobiography of a Common American"Russell was also taken on the Honor flight and interviewed by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg for a portion of the script for the mini series "The Pacific". He was honored by the Chicago Blackhawks Center Ice Oct. 2015.Russell enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed his Lionel train collection and traveling, mostly to Hot Springs, Arkansas where they were members of the Village community. He was a member of the Montgomery Post VFW Honor Guard/ Chaplin. He also enjoyed time with his grandchildren.Russell is survived by his children, William (Linda) Diefenbach of Hot Springs, Ark. And Peggy (Jeff) D'Orio of Aurora, IL; his grandchildren, Melissa (Jim) Binkley of Oswego, Il Cassie (Jason)Amato of Orland Park, Il Clint (Chantel) Shirley, Covington, La James (Manda) D'Orio of Oswego, IL Tyler (Raiana) D'Orio of Plano, IL and numerous great- grandchildrenHe was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Peggy Lee (2005); his parents, Howard and Edna Diefenbach and a brother Buddy (Jane) Diefenbach.A funeral service honoring Russelll will be at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon, Il on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Il. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Montgomery Memorial Post 7452, 121 N River St, Montgomery, IL 60538 or Projectsupport.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary