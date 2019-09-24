|
|
Russell "Russ" J. Splain, age 81, of Aurora, IL, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, with the love and prayers of his family.
He was born on March 5, 1938, in Detroit, IL, to proud parents Sherman and Ruby (Markham) Splain. Russ is survived by his three sons, Kenneth, Brian, and Charles Splain; two sisters, Patricia (Steve) Holper and Shirley (Les) McComb; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Ruby Splain; his step-father, Joseph Bateman; two sisters, Barbara (Cecil) Ostrom and Nancy (John) Lawhorn, and his brother Robert (Suzanne) Splain. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service to celebrate his life to follow at 7 p.m. Private family burial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Russ's name. Checks may be made to the "Russell Splain Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019