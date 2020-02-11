|
Ruth Ann Broich, 88, died at home on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Aurora, Illinois with her family at her side.
She was born August 29, 1931, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of William Edgar and Phila Rosaltha Martin.
Ruth graduated from Ottumwa High School in Ottumwa Iowa, Class of '49. Following graduation she attended Northwest Missouri College, where she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority – she majored in Physical Education with a minor in English. Ruth married her husband Francis (Frank) Broich when he returned from the service. They have been married 66 years.
Ruth loved being a mom. She was a dedicated homemaker and made her children the center of her life. She led Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and shared her warmth and love with all she met. She adored children and dedicated her life to helping and serving them.
After her children were raised, she went back to school and graduated with an Education degree from Northern Illinois University class of '79. She taught elementary school, at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Aurora. She was devoted to her students and shared countless hours and resources helping them grow and learn. Upon retirement she volunteered at Saint Peter's School and Hesed House Homeless Resource Center.
Ruth relished seeing new things and felt fortunate to go abroad. She delighted in her many cruise vacations. She was particularly fond of Gulf Shores, Alabama, where she vacationed with her family for many years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and treasured the ladies she befriended while with that group. She also made many close and loving friendships with women in her Aqua Exercise Group.
Ruth appreciated flowers and gardening, and especially enjoyed going to casinos and being with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings: Abbie Bauer, William Martin, Jack Martin, Margaret Dayton, Hamilton Martin.
She is survived by her husband Francis of Aurora, her son Francis Broich III of Chicago, her daughter Phila and son-in-law Brian Corse of Michigan, her son Gordon Broich and daughter-in-law Trish of Warrenville, her daughter Carla White and son-in-law Tom of Naperville and grandchildren Robert White, Brian White and Lianna White as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 3-6 P.M. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 6 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora with Fr. Jerome Leake officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ruth's name to the .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020