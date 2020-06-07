Ruth Anne Shipman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Anne Shipman, age 87 of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Catherine (Cooley) Gronquist, as well as her two brothers, Robert and Richard. Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Lloyd Shipman, her three children, Michael (Marisa) Shipman, Mark (Becky) Shipman, Michele (Brian) McCoy and her beloved granddaughter, Lauren (Joe) Schweisthal, as well as her sister, Janet Pfaff, nephew Chuck Pfaff, niece Cathy (Richard) Oneil, and many other loving relatives and friends. Ruth earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Aurora College in 1954, and went on to teach first grade at Bardwell Elementary School in Aurora, before becoming a wife, mother and homemaker, as well as the "CFO" of Lloyd's 66 Service, her husband's longstanding business. Ruth was a longtime volunteer at Rush Copley Hospital, as well as an active and devoted member of The Boulder Hill Neighborhood Church of the Brethren, where a Celebration of Ruth's life will be held in August. The family wishes to say a special thank you to Mariella Frierson, Ruth and Lloyd's great-granddaughter who lovingly cared for Ruth during the last few months of her life. Due to pandemic restrictions, Ruth will have private services with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
Lloyd, my deepest sympathies to you and your family. (I'm Bob's son.)
Frank Christensen
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved