Ruth Anne Shipman, age 87 of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Catherine (Cooley) Gronquist, as well as her two brothers, Robert and Richard. Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Lloyd Shipman, her three children, Michael (Marisa) Shipman, Mark (Becky) Shipman, Michele (Brian) McCoy and her beloved granddaughter, Lauren (Joe) Schweisthal, as well as her sister, Janet Pfaff, nephew Chuck Pfaff, niece Cathy (Richard) Oneil, and many other loving relatives and friends. Ruth earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Aurora College in 1954, and went on to teach first grade at Bardwell Elementary School in Aurora, before becoming a wife, mother and homemaker, as well as the "CFO" of Lloyd's 66 Service, her husband's longstanding business. Ruth was a longtime volunteer at Rush Copley Hospital, as well as an active and devoted member of The Boulder Hill Neighborhood Church of the Brethren, where a Celebration of Ruth's life will be held in August. The family wishes to say a special thank you to Mariella Frierson, Ruth and Lloyd's great-granddaughter who lovingly cared for Ruth during the last few months of her life. Due to pandemic restrictions, Ruth will have private services with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 7, 2020.