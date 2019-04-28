Ruth L. Oelker, 93 of Aurora, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019. What a reception she received in heaven – Easter Sunday – joyful singing and a special welcome home celebration. Ruth was born on February 16, 1926 in Aurora, Illinois and was the daughter of Gregory and Lillian (Albright) Bertrand. Ruth was a graduate of East Aurora High School and was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She retired from Dynacolor Corporation in Aurora after 20 years of service. Ruth is survived by her three children, Lou Ann (Jim) Peck, Tim (Carolyn) Oelker and Chris (Karen) Oelker. Ruth enjoyed and will be missed by her six grandchildren, Carolyn Slaughter, Monica (Michael) Gilbertson, Nelson (Micah), Nathan, Chloe, and Lilly Oelker. Ruth also is survived by her six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Louis; her daughter, Barbara Oelker and siblings, Albert Bertrand, Dorothy Bristol, Margaret Becker and Rosemary Schielke. Although Ruth was a very private person, she enjoyed a good game of bridge with her partners, Marilyn, Phyllis and Eleanor. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10 AM until time of the memorial service, 10:30 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 420 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Illinois 60506. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in her name to Breast Intentions of Illinois, 1147 Brook Forest Ave., #150, Shorewood, IL 60404 or Our Savior Lutheran Church. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary