Ruth Laura (Kramer) Sloan of Aurora, IL departed this world to reunite with others she loved on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Ruth was 83 years of age.Ruth was a very kind and generous woman who touched the lives of many people. She had a loving family and many loving life-long friends. Ruth will be sorely missed by those who had the honor to know her.Ruth spent her entire life in Aurora where she met her best friend and love of her life, James E. Sloan. Ruth and Jim loved to travel and instilled in their family the appreciation of diverse cultures and foods experienced in their travels. Together they had three daughters, Susan Slusher of Santa Rosa Beach, Fl, Barbara (David) Calvert of Sandwich, IL and Pamela Miller of Sheridan, IL. Ruth is survived by her husband, 3 daughters, 9 grandchildren Sean Calvert, Tabitha (Zaha) Calvert, Richard (Sheri Hamon) Slusher, Matthew (Alexandrea Mann) Slusher, Angelina (Greg Flora) Slusher, Robert (Stephanie Baldyga) Hanson, Dorielle Herbsleb, Brian Sloan and James Sloan; 15 great grandchildren; brother Richard (Marge) Kramer of Princeton, IL; sister, Patricia (Owen) Tighe of Aurora, IL; brother-in-law, Edward Reuland of Montgomery, IL; sister-in-law, Gerry Kramer of Amboy, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Family was very important to Ruth; she dearly loved them and was the "rock" to many family members.Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Kramer; mother, Thelma (Quick) Kramer; sister, Elizabeth (Bette) Reuland; brother, John (Jack) Kramer; half-sister, Thelma Mae (Clark) Wolsfeld; half-brother, Warren Clark; and grandson, Corey Calvert.Ruth loved and cared for many people throughout her life. She was a friend, mentor, healthcare provider, champion of the underdog. She was known for sayings like: "God made them and He doesn't make junk"; "We all put our pants on the same way"; "A person is only as good as their word"; "You never know the other person's story, try to walk in their shoes"; "How important is it?"; "Oh, applesauce". Those who talked with Ruth would often hear her refer to herself as "This old chicken".Because of her care and concern for her husband Ruth has requested there be no service.In lieu of flowers, help us honor Ruth's kind nature by doing a random act of kindness. Ruth can also be remembered through donations made to her favorite organizations that help others: St. Jude Hospital for Children (stjude.org/donate), (donate.loveotherrescue.org), Mutual Ground (418 Oak Ave., Aurora, IL 60506), Open Door Rehabilitation Center (405 Wells St., Sandwich, IL 60548)The family would like to thank Ruth's close friend Mary Jane for her loving support throughout the years of their friendship and in the last week of Ruth's life. The family is also grateful to the staff at Copley Hospital and the home health care team from Homewatch Caregivers for taking such good care of Ruth during her final week on this earth. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 23, 2019