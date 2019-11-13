|
|
On Sunday, November 10, 2019, Ruth Virginia "Ruthi" Smith (née Hyllberg) went home to Heaven to be with Jesus Christ for eternity at the age of 81.
Ruthi was born on June 21, 1938 in Zion, IL to Charles and Rachel Hyllberg. Ruthi was an extraordinary woman of kindness and joy, taught piano lessons to hundreds of kids (and adults), played the organ, taught Sunday School and women's Bible study at Central Bible Church for more than 30 years, and she had a servant's heart genuinely loving and helping so many. She was known to ask random people if they knew Jesus.
Ruthi was married to Gerald "Jerry" Smith on October 17, 1964. They raised a son, Jeffrey, and a daughter, Michelle.
Ruthi baked lots of chocolate chip cookies. Maybe, you were fortunate enough to have eaten one or a hundred of her cookies. She always had Moody Bible Institute radio playing as she did her baking and daily chores.
Ruthi was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and mother, Rachel. She is survived by her husband, Jerry, her two children, Jeffrey and Michelle, her brother David (Phyllis), her sister, Mary, and her six grandchildren.
A Life Celebration Service and luncheon will be held at Central Bible Church, 940 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL 60506 on November 30 at 11:00 am. Everyone is welcome.
Donations can be sent to Moody Bible Institute, Stewardship Office, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610 or online at moodybible.org in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 13, 2019