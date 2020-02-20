Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
275 Barnes Road
Aurora, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Progressive Baptist Church
275 Barnes Road
Aurora, IL
Ryan J. Gaskin

Ryan J. Gaskin Obituary
Ryan J. Gaskin 46, of Aurora, IL peacefully transitioned to his eternal home surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center. He was born on April 2, 1973 to Dorothy Jordan Stewart and the late James Gaskin.

His wake will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Ryan's Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 am at Progressive Baptist Church, 275 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation begins at 10 am until the funeral hour. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook visit HealyChapel.com, or call 630-897-9291 for more information.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 20, 2020
