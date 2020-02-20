|
Ryan J. Gaskin 46, of Aurora, IL peacefully transitioned to his eternal home surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center. He was born on April 2, 1973 to Dorothy Jordan Stewart and the late James Gaskin.
His wake will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Ryan's Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 am at Progressive Baptist Church, 275 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation begins at 10 am until the funeral hour. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook visit HealyChapel.com, or call 630-897-9291 for more information.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 20, 2020