Sally Aguirre
1964 - 2020
Sally Aguirre, 56, of Ottawa formerly of Aurora, IL passed away on May 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 16, 1964 in Des Plaines, IL the daughter of Joe and Socorro (Olvera) Rodriguez. Sally attended Aurora Central Catholic High School. She was currently employed with Oswego Transportation and had been a dedicated employee for over 10 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, crafting and time spent with her family. She was a strong, independent woman with a love for life. She will be dearly missed by all.

She is survived by her children; Sylvia (Sean Koppenhoefer) Rodriguez, Nathaniel Aguirre, Elizabeth (Tyler) Turner, Braden (Melissa) Aguirre, Elijah Aguirre, Isaac Aguirre; 8 grandchildren and siblings, Jesse (Michelle) Rodriguez, Anna Maria Rodriguez and Joanna (Christopher) Kenyon. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the current restrictions there will be a memorial service held at a later date to celebrate her life.

For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Beacon News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Sally you was a Angel on earth and now it is time for you to go home and be with all other Angel's. You are so loved by many and for sure be missed. And one day we will see each other. Blessed Be my sweet and wonderful friend. Love you.
Sally
Friend
