Sally Leah McDonald passed away on September 22, 2020 in Summerfield, Florida at the age of 75.



Sally is survived by her son, Patrick (Tammie) McDonald of Waterman, IL; her daughter, Kristin (Michael) McDonald-Pigg of Summerfield, FL; her sister, MaryLou DeKing of Lander, Wyoming; her sister-in-law, MaryLou (Tom) Renner of Rockford, IL; several cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Mac" McDonald; her parents, Andrew and Mary Leah Assell; her brothers, Bill and Ed Assell; her brother-in-law, Thomas DeKing; and her mother and father in-law, William and Margaret (Murphy) McDonald.



Sally was born on October 15, 1944 in Aurora, IL to parents Andrew and Mary Leah Assell. She graduated from Aurora Madonna High School in 1962. She married Bill on November 30, 1963 and they had two children together.



Sally was a stay at home mom to her children while they were growing up. As they got older, she took on several part time jobs, including her favorite at Hartford Insurance with her daughter, misc. clerical work for a dentist and a doctor's office, Loctite, and Nicor Gas and working Friday night fish fry's at Gaslight Manor, just to name a few.



Sally was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend that will be missed by all that were blessed to know her. She was selfless, kind and generous and loved to help anyone with anything she could. If she wasn't passionately working in her yard with all her flowers, you would find her in the kitchen cooking or baking something yummy. She is best known for her chocolate Rice Krispy treats that were always a huge hit. She also enjoyed reading her favorite books, watching cooking and gardening shows and spending time with friends and family.



Bill and Sally's family are planning a celebration of life memorial service for both of them in Illinois on a future date.





