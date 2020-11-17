Salvador C. Chavez "Alex" passed away on November 13, 2020. He was born December 10, 1939 in Mexico. Alex worked at George's Restaurant in Montgomery, IL, for over 30 years. He was the light of the parties and enjoyed large family gatherings and cook outs with all the family.
He is preceded in death by his father Casimiro Chavez, mother Pilar Cuevas Chavez, one brother Rogelio Chavez and one sister Alicia Chavez.
He is survived by 5 siblings; Daniel Chavez, Ruben Chavez, Ramiro Chavez, Araceli Chavez and Feliciana Chavez; 5 children; Sagrario Chavez (Rufina), Ymelda Chavez (Fernando), Guadalupe Ruiz (Sebastian), Maria C. Chavez (Pedro) and Arcelia Ramones (Joe), former wife whom he loved dearly, Lidia Del Toro "Olivia" 12 grandchildren ,8 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.
Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 620 5th Street, Aurora, IL. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time. Facemasks and social distancing are required. Thank you in advance for your patience.
