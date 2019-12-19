Home

Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
Salvador D. Reynoso


1933 - 2019
Salvador D. Reynoso Obituary
Salvador D. Reynoso, age 86, of Yorkville, IL, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1933. He was united in marriage to the former Maria Godinez and they spent many happy years together.

Mr. Reynoso was a former member of St. Therese of Jesus Catholic Church in Aurora, IL. Salvador attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Reynoso of Yorkville, IL; his five children; and his many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville, IL. Interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, IL.

Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 19, 2019
