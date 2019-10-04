Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Two Brothers Roundhouse
205 N Broadway
Aurora, IL
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Two Brothers Roundhouse
205 N Broadway
Aurora, IL
Samuel M. Clementz


1982 - 2019
Samuel M. Clementz Obituary
Samuel M. Clementz, 37, of Yorkville, IL passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home. He was born August 25, 1982.

Samuel was a graduate of West Aurora High School, Illinois State University with a BS and earned his MBA from Aurora University.

He is survived by his parents, Samuel and Barbara (Schwartz) Clementz; his brother, Andy (Jessica) Clementz; his sister, Cristy (Bob) Steinmetz; nieces and nephews, Nathan, Ben, Wilson, and Ellie Clementz, Grace and Emma Steinmetz; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerard and Frances Schwartz; his paternal grandparents, George and Dorothy Clementz; five uncles, Doug Clementz, Mark Clementz, Greg Lage, Gerry Knuth, Robert Ducar; his aunt, Laura Knuth, his cousin, Dan Lage

The family will receive guests at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505 on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a memorial service being conducted at 12:30 PM.

To know Sam was to love him. His laugh was contagious, his hugs were warm and he had a smile for everyone he met. His time for this life was short, but he left a mark on all our hearts that will last forever.

Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 531-5500
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 4, 2019
