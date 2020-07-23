Sandra A. Kiley, 73, of Aurora, passed away July 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Aurora. Born October 31, 1946, she was the daughter of George and Helen (Philipchuck) Heiman in Aurora. On October 30, 1965 she married Dennis Kiley who preceded her in death. For several years she worked as a bookkeeper for the Boy Scouts of America in Aurora.
Sandra loved dogs. She was a member of the American Belgian Tervuren Club of America, celebrating her favorite breed. She also was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Aurora for many years. She is survived by her sisters, Linda (Chuck) Thompson and Donna (Larry) Pfeifer; nieces and nephews, Matt Thompson, Jeni (Daniel) Jonte, Kristy (Neil) Ekwinski, and Eric (Ally) Pfeifer; and several grand nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Cheryl Kiley, and parents.
Private services will be held at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
where you may leave condolences for Sandra's family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandra's memory to the animal rescue organization of choice.