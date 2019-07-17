Sandra Fay Lambert, 71, of Montgomery, Illinois, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on July 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born January 20, 1948, in Franklin, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. Jones and Shirley A. Osborn, her husband Bill Lambert and her son George "Tray" Smith.



She is survived by her three daughters, Gina (Joseph) Hauge, Dina (Rob Webb) Voice and Nina (Richard Jr) Race; her seven grandchildren, Joseph (Elyse) Hauge II, Andrew (Renee) Voice, Kristin Hauge, Nicole (Dan) Guinn, Samantha (Kyle) Walker, Jessica Race and Jacob Race; six great-grandchildren, Ayden, Evan, MaKenna, Austin, Kayden and Oliver; and four sisters, Diane Wendland, Judith (Russell) Allen, Patricia (Curtis) Cargo and Donna (Bill) Griffin.



Sandra was employed by Kendall County Health Department where she enjoyed serving her clients for more than 21 years. She was especially passionate about assisting fellow seniors. She had just moved into Cedarhurst of Yorkville and was loving her new friends and home. Those who worked with and befriended Sandra knew her not only for her big heart, but also for her endless collection of M&Ms memorabilia. The only thing that could eclipse her love for M&Ms was her love for her family.



Visitation will be from 3-7 P.M. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora and from 10 A.M. until the start of the funeral service at 11 A.M. on Saturday, July 19, 2019 also at the funeral home. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Senior Services Associates, Inc., 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, IL 60560, in Sandra's name.



Published in the Aurora Beacon News from July 17 to July 19, 2019