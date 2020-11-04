1/1
Sandra J. Podschweit
1962 - 2020
Sandra Podschweit (58) was born May 15, 1962. She passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her 4 children and her sister Cindy.

She leaves behind her children Destiny, Amber, Richard, and Travis. Grandchildren Alex, Alicia, Jr, Xavier, Corrina, Armando, Elliot, and Dominyk, as well as her great granddaughters Serenity and Taliah.

Visitation will be held Friday November 6th 4p-8p at Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 Douglas Rd, Oswego IL 60543. For additional Information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
