Sandra K. Nelson, 54, of Montgomery passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1965. Sandy was a loving spirit who loved everyone unconditionally. She would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need. Her selfless attitude was also shown in her love for all animals. She loved coloring, dolphins, dream catchers, cardinals and her favorite color was purple. She will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her siblings; Mike (Tracy) Wilson, Renee (Al) Haas- Griffeth, and Kathy LeClear; her nieces and nephews who were like her own, Diana, Daniel, Bradley, and Matthew, also surviving is her nephew Michael Winkler and her beloved animals; Shadow Lynn, Lexi Lou, Opi, Stripes, Sammy, Smokey, Patches and Pudding Head. She is preceded in death by her parents Ruby Wilson and Allen Lent as well as her husband Ricky Nelson.
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 25, 2020