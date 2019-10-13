|
|
Sandra Kay (Schilling) Jackson, 75, of Henderson NV formerly of Aurora IL and Batavia IL passed away suddenly on September 8, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1944 in Aurora IL to William and Lillian Schilling. Sandra graduated from West Aurora High School and attended junior college and beauty school in IL. Retired at the time of her death, she previously managed a small gift shop in Geneva IL and worked for BRK Electronics in Aurora IL. She enjoyed the warmth of the Nevada summers and spent a lot of time admiring the hummingbirds, rabbits and quail that frequented their back yard. She and her husband Don also spent time exploring the different Las Vegas casinos and walking in the gym at the Sun City Anthem community center. Sandee often enjoyed visiting the many shopping centers the Las Vegas area has to offer. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald, and her daughter Kristin (Mark) Dittman of Henderson NV, sister Beverly (Wallace) Hillesheim of AZ, nephews Robert (Cheryl) Hornyan of AZ and Tom (Maria) Hornyan of AZ. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Helen (William) Hornyan of AZ. The family will be arranging private services. Donations to the may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 13, 2019