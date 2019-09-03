|
Sandra Choate,78, of Perryville, MO, formerly of Plano, IL passed away September, 1, 2019 in Perryville, MO.
Sandy was born November 4, 1940 in Salem, Illinois.
She married Clarence Choate on November 19, 1966. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2009.
Sandy retired from AT&T in Montgomery, IL after 30 years of service.
She enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards, & spending time with family & friends.
Sandy was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Aurora Women's Bowling Association. She bowled in many State and National Tournaments with her dear friends "The Fab Five".
Survivors include 3 daughters: Connie (Shane) Sullins of Perryville, MO, Bonnie (Dave) Martinez of Elk Grove, CA, Linda (Rob) Carr of Plainfield, IL; 3 grandsons: Kyle Choate, Tim (Nicole) Sullins, & Nick Martinez; Granddaughter-in-law Victoria Choate, 6 great-grandchildren: Lily & Aiden Choate, Ryker, Nadilyn, Darci, and Eleanore Sullins; many close friends including Lillian Albright, Judy Lynd, Nancy Tinsley & Audrey Wirtz and extended family.
Preceded in death by son Robert Choate; Husband; Father, Maurice Powless; Parents Harry & Betty (Wilson) Gill.
Services will be held at 1 pm at Cosby Sloan Funeral Home in Creal Springs, IL. Visitation will be at 11 am until time of service. Interment will be at County Line Cemetery in Creal Springs, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 3, 2019