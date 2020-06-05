Sandra L. Lange
1939 - 2020
Sandra "Nana" L. Lange, age 80, of Waupaca, WI, formerly of Yorkville, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born in Vienna, IL on December 27, 1939 to the late John and "Ruth" Wilba (Alsip) Richardson. She was united in marriage to Richard H. Lange on August 4, 1962 and shared 53 wonderful years together before his passing in October of 2015.

Nana will be dearly missed by her children: Beverly (Ronald) Bennett of Yorkville, IL, Alan (Diane) Lange of Waupaca, WI, Suzan (Richard) Barnes of Waupaca, WI, and Kevin Lange of Oro Valley, AZ; grandchildren: Lyndsay and Kelly Felten, Joshua and Christopher Lange, and Aaron Lange. She is further survived by five great grandchildren; a sister, Jacqueline Phalen of Waupaca; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death include husband, Richard; granddaughter, Janna Hausler; and brother, William Richardson.

A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined. Burial will be with her husband in the Cowdrey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated for the Alzheimer's Association. www.maplecrestfuneralhome.com


Published in Beacon News on Jun. 5, 2020.
