Sandra L. Woods, 67 of Aurora passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Sandy was born in Aurora on October 11, 1952, daughter of Walter and Marion (Baughman) Blom. Sandy was married to her childhood sweetheart for 49 years. The two met in grade school and were together ever since. They built their life in Aurora where they raised two children. Sandy was a stay at home mom for many years. Sandy was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and dogs. She loved going camping with her family every year. She worked many years in retail and retired from Walmart. Sandy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jeff, 1 son Dan (Sally), 1 daughter Traci (Kris) Kearns. 2 brothers, Richard (Joanne) and David (Carol) and 5 grandchildren, Brittany, Emily, Nicholas, Luke and Madison. Many loving relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. Family will be receiving guests Monday December 16, 2019 from 2pm until time of service at 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019