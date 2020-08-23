1/1
Sandra M. Walter
1940 - 2020
Sandra M "Sandy" Walter, 80 from Montgomery, Illinois passed away on August 20, 2020. Sandy was a beloved wife. She was so dearly loved by the man of her dreams, Bob. They were truly a one in a million match that taught everyone what it looks like to be in love. She was also an adored mother, grandmother and great grandmother who brought a smile to everyone she met. In return, she would light up with the call of her name, whether it be grandma by her eldest grandchildren or "Ga" by the youngest of the bunch. You knew it was always going to be a good day when she would take you to the Golden Arches for a kids meal and a filet o fish for her! When she wasn't with her family, you could find her amongst her rowdy group of bunko friends, antiquing for piano babies and red glass, or golfing with her friends. And on a cool summer night, she would be with her favorite guy, in the thunderbird on their way to get some ice cream. Sandy is lovingly remembered by her brother David (Martha); two sons, Mike (Margaret), Mark (Karen): two daughters Dawn Girls, (Scot) and Dana Limong (Ken) as well as nine grandchildren, eight great great-grandchildren and a chosen neighborhood son. Paul Shavers. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Bob; parents Earl and Marguerite Albright; her in-laws, Kathryn and Edward Walter; her brothers Richard Albright (June) and Robert Albright (Rose); brothers in-law Francis Walter, Eddy Walter.A private funeral service will be held at the family's request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association in honor of Sandy's memory. www.apdaparkinson.com/

Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Healy Chapel
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
August 22, 2020
Sandy was a wonderful friend. She always had a smile. We had a great time playing golf and going to the pool for our water exercise. She loved showing the pictures of all the grandkids and the new great grand babies. She was proud of the beautiful blankets she made for them. I will miss her, but I know she is happy to be with her Bob.
Ellen Scott
Friend
August 22, 2020
I have beautiful memories of Sandy from my childhood. Dana and I were good friends and Sandy was always happy to let me spend the night on almost every weekend. She always had a big smile and cheerful Hello. I grew up and moved away but I always remembered her. My prayers are with the family.
Marcia (Guseman) Hebert
Family Friend
