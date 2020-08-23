Sandra M "Sandy" Walter, 80 from Montgomery, Illinois passed away on August 20, 2020. Sandy was a beloved wife. She was so dearly loved by the man of her dreams, Bob. They were truly a one in a million match that taught everyone what it looks like to be in love. She was also an adored mother, grandmother and great grandmother who brought a smile to everyone she met. In return, she would light up with the call of her name, whether it be grandma by her eldest grandchildren or "Ga" by the youngest of the bunch. You knew it was always going to be a good day when she would take you to the Golden Arches for a kids meal and a filet o fish for her! When she wasn't with her family, you could find her amongst her rowdy group of bunko friends, antiquing for piano babies and red glass, or golfing with her friends. And on a cool summer night, she would be with her favorite guy, in the thunderbird on their way to get some ice cream. Sandy is lovingly remembered by her brother David (Martha); two sons, Mike (Margaret), Mark (Karen): two daughters Dawn Girls, (Scot) and Dana Limong (Ken) as well as nine grandchildren, eight great great-grandchildren and a chosen neighborhood son. Paul Shavers. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Bob; parents Earl and Marguerite Albright; her in-laws, Kathryn and Edward Walter; her brothers Richard Albright (June) and Robert Albright (Rose); brothers in-law Francis Walter, Eddy Walter.A private funeral service will be held at the family's request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association in honor of Sandy's memory. www.apdaparkinson.com/
Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
