Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Sandy J. Vancil


1961 - 2020
Sandy J. Vancil Obituary
Sandy J. Vancil, 68 of Aurora, passed away Monday January 13, 2020. She was born June 26, 1951 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Jessie and Helen Earl.

Funeral service will be held Sunday 4:00 p.m. January 19, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 17, 2020
