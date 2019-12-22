|
Sarah Bess Weber (nee Clementz) of Montgomery, IL passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the love and comfort of her beloved husband, Norb Weber on Thursday, Dec 19, 2019. Sarah was born on July 2, 1958 in Aurora, IL and married her childhood sweetheart on June 6, 1980 at St Nicholas Church in Aurora, IL. Sarah thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends along with varying interests such as camping, golf, bowling, the theatre, fishing and of course: music. Sarah was the alto when singing along with family at gatherings and events. Sarah is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Norb and their children Amber (Keith) Doremus of Montgomery, IL and Blaze (Randi) Weber of Sugar Grove, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexandria Campbell, Madelyn Doremus, Blake and Jace Weber. Sarah was also looking forward to the arrival of her fifth grandchild Baby Weber due in January. Sarah also leaves behind her cherished brothers and sisters: Peter (Toni), Gregory (Denise), Patrick (Diane), Samuel (Barb), Michael (Lynda), Mary (Richard) Gardner, Christopher (Jean) and Martha Lage and numerous cousins. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy Clementz of Aurora, IL, her brothers Douglas and Mark Clementz, her sister Laura Knuth and brothers-in-law: Gerry Knuth, Greg Lage, nephews Daniel Lage & Samuel Clementz Jr. Visitation will be at St. Peter's Catholic Church (925 Sard Ave., Aurora) on Friday, December 27 beginning at 9:30 AM with the Rosary at 10:15 AM and Service following at 10:30 AM.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 22, 2019