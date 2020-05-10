Sarah M. Miller
1930 - 2020
Sarah M. Miller, 90 of Aurora, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020. She was born April 30, 1930 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Alexander and Bertha (Bubolz) Miller.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Interment took place at Riverside Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
MAY
7
Service
11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
MAY
7
Interment
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
