Sarah M. Miller, 90 of Aurora, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020. She was born April 30, 1930 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Alexander and Bertha (Bubolz) Miller.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Interment took place at Riverside Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Interment took place at Riverside Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.