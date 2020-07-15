Saul Holguin, from Aurora, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 5th at the age of 42. He was born on June 12th, 1978 in El Zape, Durango, Mexico. He was a son of Bernardina Lazcano and a husband to Gloria Holguin. He was raised in East Aurora and attended Cowherd Middle School where he played football and later attended East Aurora High School. He was an active member of Calvary Church and expressed it so by having a passion for people and having unconditional love for our Lord and Savior Jesus. He loved going on bike rides, cooking, fixing cars, and spending time with his son and grandchildren. He had the heart of a servant, all he ever wanted was to be a helping hand and a shoulder to lean on. Saul was a warm compassionate soul who was a light to this world. He had the yearning to simply love his family and friends. He will be deeply missed. His service will be held on July 22nd at James Funeral Service at 10 am to 12 pm at 204 Hill Avenue Aurora, IL 60505.





