1/1
Saul Lazcano Holguin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Saul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saul Holguin, from Aurora, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 5th at the age of 42. He was born on June 12th, 1978 in El Zape, Durango, Mexico. He was a son of Bernardina Lazcano and a husband to Gloria Holguin. He was raised in East Aurora and attended Cowherd Middle School where he played football and later attended East Aurora High School. He was an active member of Calvary Church and expressed it so by having a passion for people and having unconditional love for our Lord and Savior Jesus. He loved going on bike rides, cooking, fixing cars, and spending time with his son and grandchildren. He had the heart of a servant, all he ever wanted was to be a helping hand and a shoulder to lean on. Saul was a warm compassionate soul who was a light to this world. He had the yearning to simply love his family and friends. He will be deeply missed. His service will be held on July 22nd at James Funeral Service at 10 am to 12 pm at 204 Hill Avenue Aurora, IL 60505.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
James Funeral Home - Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home - Aurora
204 Hill Avenue
Aurora, IL 60505
(630) 851-6503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved