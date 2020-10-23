Sharon Ann Reynolds, 82, entered into her eternal glory on October 20, 2020 at her home in North Aurora, IL. She was born on April 19, 1938 to Archie J. and Hattie G. (nee Grazella) Zornig in Clinton, IA. She was united in marriage to Jeremiah "Jerry" Felker Reynolds on October 17, 1959 in Davenport, IA.
Sharon will be remembered for being a devout Christian, lovely wife and mother, skilled, dedicated and compassionate nurse who graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, IA, and lifelong faithfully committed friend of so many.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly Ann Reynolds, Susan Elizabeth (nee Reynolds) Piette and Jeffrey Franklin (Tracy Lynn) Reynolds, and her grandchildren, 1st Lt. Matthew John Piette, USAF, Megan Elizabeth (nee Piette) (David Michael) Crout and Katherine "Katie" Marie Piette.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry.
Visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church 950 Hart Rd. Batavia, IL on Monday October 26, 2020 from 9AM – 11AM. A funeral service will begin at 11AM. Private interment will be at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lutheran Church Charities, 3020 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062 or St. Luke's Foundation, 855 A. Ave. NE, Suite 105, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.
Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com