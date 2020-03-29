|
|
Sharon Kay Walsh, age 84, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born April 19, 1935 in Valparaiso, IN, the daughter of James and Alice Frakes McHugh.
Sharon worked many years as a dental assistant and as an accountant for Aurora Bearing until her retirement in 2005. Sharon's passion was her family and watching her grand and great-grandchildren participate in sports and other activities. She also enjoyed trips with her friends from the Friendly Center and playing BINGO and Bunco.
She is survived by her children Mark (Sandy) Walsh, Kim (Mary) Walsh, Dana (Jeffrey) Linden, grandchildren Ryan (Melissa)Walsh, Corey (Kelly) Walsh, Brandon (Sarah) Walsh, Daniel Walsh, Michael (Sara) Walsh, Patrick (Erin) Linden, Rachel Linden, Andrea Linden, great-grandchildren Vada Marshall, Tyler, Madison, Jake, Christian, Carter, Ethan, Rocco, William and Valerie Walsh, Sophie, Shawn, Charlotte Linden and a brother Michael (Edwina) McHugh, also sister-in-laws Shirley Walsh and Jeannine Walsh, many nieces and nephews and longtime friends Mary (Charles) Swynenberg and Grace (Warren) Clark and Gale Griffin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Daniel Walsh.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be directed to Aurora's Friendly Center, c/o Prisco Community Center, 150 West Illinois Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506.
Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020