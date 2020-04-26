|
|
Sharon L. Sickler (Tuer) of Aurora, Illinois passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on April 22, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Lung Cancer. She was 76 years old.
She leaves behind her cherished daughters, Karen Berger, Christine Deuchler (Brian) and Pam Cortino (Paul Biever) and 4 grandchildren Denise Berger(Daniel McClure), Joseph Cortino, Andrea Berger and Jacob Biever. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald C. Sickler of 45 years.
Her life became whole upon the arrival of her children and granchildren. The word Devotion cannot even begin to describe the love for them. They were the light in her life.
Per her wishes she was cremated and requested no services be held. The immediate family with have a memorial gathering at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 26, 2020