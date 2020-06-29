Sharon Rose Podschweit, 82 of Aurora, passed away Friday June 26th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born February 8, 1938 in Ottawa, IL, daughter of John and Lillian (Charlette) Johnson. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, shopping and going to concerts. She is preceded in death by 3 daughters, Susan (Todd) Brown, Dawn (Danny) Mathis, Linda Podschweit, 1 son, Gerald, (Linda). Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family will be receiving guests Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 12pm till time of service at 2pm, at Dieterle Memorial home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 29, 2020.