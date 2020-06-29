Sharon Rose Podschweit
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Rose Podschweit, 82 of Aurora, passed away Friday June 26th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born February 8, 1938 in Ottawa, IL, daughter of John and Lillian (Charlette) Johnson. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, shopping and going to concerts. She is preceded in death by 3 daughters, Susan (Todd) Brown, Dawn (Danny) Mathis, Linda Podschweit, 1 son, Gerald, (Linda). Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family will be receiving guests Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 12pm till time of service at 2pm, at Dieterle Memorial home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved