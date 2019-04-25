Home

Shawn Simmons Obituary
Shawn Willetta Simmons was born July 25, 1957 in Aurora, IL; she passed away peacefully at home in Honolulu HI, April 14, 2019. Visitation will be Friday April 26, 2019 at James Funeral Chapel, 204 Hill Avenue from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be Saturday April 27, 2019 at James Funeral Chapel, visitation 10am, funeral at 11am. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. James Funeral Service is serving the family, 630 851-6503.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 25, 2019
