Shean V. Simmons-Harris, 63 of Montgomery, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born December 4, 1956.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM at Gayles Memorial Baptist Church, 730 Gillette Ave., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the church with a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be private.
Arrangements were entrusted to The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 5, 2020