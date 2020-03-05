Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gayles Memorial Baptist Church
730 Gillette Avenue
Aurora, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gayles Memorial Baptist Church
730 Gillette Avenue
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Gayles Memorial Baptist Church
730 Gillette Avenue
Aurora, IL
View Map

Shean V. Simmons-Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shean V. Simmons-Harris Obituary
Shean V. Simmons-Harris, 63 of Montgomery, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born December 4, 1956.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM at Gayles Memorial Baptist Church, 730 Gillette Ave., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the church with a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -