Shelby J. Lazzeroni
1938 - 2020
Shelby J. Lazzeroni, 82 of Aurora passed away Friday May 1, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. May 9, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Beacon News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
MAY
9
Service
11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
MAY
9
Interment
Lincoln Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a great lady and will be deeply missed.
KIM PETOSKEY
Friend
May 8, 2020
I met her at bowling and she was such a sweet person so friendly and loving she will be missed by so many that knew her.my condolences to the family.
Irma vargas
Friend
May 8, 2020
As the Parkside Lanes Youth Coordinator, Shelby brought my dad in as a coach. I began bowling in her youth program that season. She played a major role in getting me into bowling. Her husband, Dick, also coached me. I will always have a debt of gratitude to her for what she did. Appropriately, Shelby, Dick and my dad, John, are all in the Greater Aurora Hall of Fame for their contributions to bowling. My brother and I, along with my niece and nephew, bowled in the last season of the every other week Sunday Adult/Child League, run by Shelby, during the 2011-2012 season. That brought back great memories of my youth. To top it off, we won the league. Fond memories of Shelby, always.
Joe Fairless
Acquaintance
May 6, 2020
Shelby ran the Jr bowling at Parkside that Kyle grew up with...so many wonderful memories..
Gina McCradic
Friend
May 6, 2020
Sheila, I am so sorry for your loss. I was pleased to have met your mother several times. I am sad with you. My thoughts and prayers are with you and Joe for this next year with out her. You were a lot of help to her since you moved in with her. Melodie (Mrs Santa Claus)
Melodie Dean
Friend
May 6, 2020
Sending our condolences to her family. She will truly be missed
Barb Schmalz
Friend
May 6, 2020
Shelby was such a huge presence at Parkside Lanes overseeing the youth and senior bowler leagues for many years. For her work in this capacity, Shelby was inducted into the Greater Aurora Bowling Association's Hall of Fame in the Pioneer Category which she so richly deserved. RIP Shelby, you will be missed.....
Barbara Leckbee
Friend
May 6, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to the family. While we only knew Shelby for a short time, her daughter Sheila told us several interesting stories of her work at Parkside Lanes. I (Bill) bowled many years at Parkside with the Protestant Church Bowling League. Blessings to all.
Bill and Barb Wrought
Family Friend
May 5, 2020
Sheri and Family. My deepest sympathy for your Mom, (Grandmother) passing. I am so sorry for your loss.
Crystal Eddy
Friend
May 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 5, 2020
I'am so sorry for your loss. 1Cor1:3,4
May 4, 2020
Sheri and family. May your many of happy memories comfort you today and always. My heartfelt sympathy. I am so glad that she became my friend. Lady Di
Lady Di Zinzer
Friend
May 3, 2020
My Sympathy to all of the family. I worked with Shelby for years at Western Electric ( AT&T) and she was always an awfully nice woman .
Shirley (Phillips) Gielow
Coworker
May 3, 2020
Shelby will be greatly missed.
Tracy Stewart
Family
May 3, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. May God be with all at this time
Carrie Purcell Magana
Family
May 2, 2020
This beautiful woman will forever remain close to my heart. My thoughts & prayers go out to her whole family who she always talked about with a huge smile❤. Shelby will forever be missed ❤
Kim Bukowski
Friend
