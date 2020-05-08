Shelby J. Lazzeroni, 82 of Aurora passed away Friday May 1, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. May 9, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. May 9, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 8, 2020.