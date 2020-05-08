As the Parkside Lanes Youth Coordinator, Shelby brought my dad in as a coach. I began bowling in her youth program that season. She played a major role in getting me into bowling. Her husband, Dick, also coached me. I will always have a debt of gratitude to her for what she did. Appropriately, Shelby, Dick and my dad, John, are all in the Greater Aurora Hall of Fame for their contributions to bowling. My brother and I, along with my niece and nephew, bowled in the last season of the every other week Sunday Adult/Child League, run by Shelby, during the 2011-2012 season. That brought back great memories of my youth. To top it off, we won the league. Fond memories of Shelby, always.

Joe Fairless

Acquaintance